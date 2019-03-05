Flyers' Justin Bailey: Returns from minors
The Flyers recalled Bailey from AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
The Flyers have two forwards on the roster dealing with injuries in Jakub Voracek (lower body) and Nolan Patrick (laceration), so Bailey should provide some extra insurance in advance of Wednesday's game against the Capitals. If he dresses for that contest, Bailey would likely be limited to a bottom-six role.
