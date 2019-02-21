Flyers' Justin Bailey: Searching for first point
Bailey, who has played three games with his new team, is still looking for his first point with the Flyers.
The 23-year-old came over in a trade from the Sabres on Jan. 17. He began his stint in the Flyers organization in the minors, but the team recalled him on Feb. 10, and he's played in the last three games. Bailey has five goals and eight points in 55 career NHL games since debuting in 2015-16.
