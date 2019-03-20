Flyers' Justin Bailey: Sent back to minors
Bailey was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday,
The Flyers only have 12 forwards on the active roster with Bailey heading back to the minors, so this move is likely due to the Flyers following rules concerning inactive players more than anything else. However, the depth winger could always get called back up ahead of Thursday's game against the Blackhawks.
