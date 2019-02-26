Flyers' Justin Bailey: Shipped back to AHL
The Flyers demoted Bailey to AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
With trade deadline acquisition Ryan Hartman ready to roll, Bailey, who slotted into the lineup for the last three games, will retake his place at Lehigh Valley, where the 23-year-old winger owns seven points in 10 games. While it's unlikely Bailey will ever turn into a fantasy juggernaut at the top level, there's still a chance he could find playing time in the future if the Flyers can unlock the talent that made him a second-round selection in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.
