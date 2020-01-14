Play

Braun (groin) could return to action as soon as Saturday against L.A.

Braun was initially expected to be sidelined through the All-Star break, but his recovery is evidently ahead of schedule. Once he's given the green light, the 32-year-old American, who's picked up 10 points in 42 games this campaign, will return to a bottom-four role for the Flyers.

