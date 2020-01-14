Flyers' Justin Braun: Ahead of schedule
Braun (groin) could return to action as soon as Saturday against L.A.
Braun was initially expected to be sidelined through the All-Star break, but his recovery is evidently ahead of schedule. Once he's given the green light, the 32-year-old American, who's picked up 10 points in 42 games this campaign, will return to a bottom-four role for the Flyers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.