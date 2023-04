Braun announced his retirement Monday following 13 NHL seasons.

Braun compiled 34 goals, 199 points, 317 PIM, 1,314 blocked shots and 1,080 hits in 842 regular-season games with the Sharks, Rangers and Flyers. The 36-year-old blueliner picked up two assists and 42 shots on goal in 51 appearances for Philadelphia during the 2022-23 campaign.