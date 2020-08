Braun posted an assist and four hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders in Game 4.

Braun had the primary helper on Sean Couturier's second-period tally. The 33-year-old defenseman has two assists in the playoffs, both of which have come in the last three games. Braun has added 16 hits, 24 blocked shots and 15 shots on net through 13 appearances. He's typically used in a defense-first role.