Braun recorded an assist Sunday in a 7-4 win over the Capitals.

The apple counts as Braun's first point of the season, as his offensive utility has been constricted by the third-pairing role. When Braun's NHL career began a decade ago, the Sharks trusted him with power-play minutes, but there is no such opportunity for him in Philadelphia, and he's actually starting a career-low 31.8 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the offensive zone this season.