Braun recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sabres.

The helper was just the second of the year for Braun. The defenseman had 19 points in 62 contests last year, but he's far below that scoring pace in 2020-21. The 34-year-old has added 27 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating, mainly in a defensive role that's seen him average 18:10 per game.