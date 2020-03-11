Braun posted two shots on net, two PIM and one block in a 2-0 loss to the Bruins on Tuesday.

While his shooting percentage is very close to a career high, Braun still only has three goals this season because of a decline in shots on goal. A big reason for that decline is the fact Braun has averaged three fewer minutes per game during his first campaign with the Flyers than last season. Braun has more assists than he had in 2018-19, though, giving him more points overall and a better plus/minus. He has three goals and 19 points with a minus-2 rating and 70 shots in 62 games.