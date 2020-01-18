Flyers' Justin Braun: Good to go Saturday
Braun (groin) will play in Saturday's game versus the Kings, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Braun tested it out during morning skate, and he's feeling good enough to return ahead of schedule. There could be a cap on the 32-year-old's minutes after missing the last six games, and he's in line to work on the bottom pairing. Braun has accrued 10 points through 42 games this year.
