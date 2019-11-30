Braun has no goals and four assists with a minus-10 rating in 26 games this season.

The 32-year-old is still searching for his first goal of the season, but perhaps the stat most detrimental to his value is the fact he only has one assist in the last 16 games. Braun does have an assist and six shots on net in his most recent three contests, though, so hopefully that's a sign he's turning the corner.