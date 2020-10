Braun penned a two-year, $3.6 million contract with Philadelphia on Monday.

With Matt Niskanen opting to retire, the Flyers were no doubt eager to re-sign Braun to shore up their blue line. This season, the 32-year-old defenseman garnered three goals, 16 assists and 91 hits while averaging 17:16 of ice time. The departure of Niskanen could also open up a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit for Braun, which would bolster his fantasy value ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.