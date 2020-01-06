Flyers' Justin Braun: Out through All-Star break
Braun (groin) will be out of the lineup through the All-Star break, the team announced Monday.
Braun will miss at least the next eight games based on his recovery timeline with a potential return date of Jan. 31 versus the Penguins. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner seemed to have found a scoring touch with five points in his last six outings. With the Minneapolis native on the shelf, Robert Hagg will slot into the lineup. GIven the length of Braun's impending absence, he figures to be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.