Flyers' Justin Braun: Pitches in at home
Braun collected a pair of assists during Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.
The 32-year-old remains without a goal this season, but Braun's two assists give him seven in 37 games in 2019-20. Considering he'd been held off the scoresheet in nine straight games prior to Monday's win, Bruan's fantasy value remains very low outside of deeper leagues.
