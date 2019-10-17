Flyers' Justin Braun: Posts assist in loss
Braun posted an assist with a minus-2 rating, one hit and one block in a 6-3 loss against the Oilers on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old now has two points (both assists) in the first five games of this season. While that's decent production for the blueliner, Braun also has a minus-5 rating through five games. Last season, he owned a career-worst minus-14 rating, so it's fair to be concerned about Braun as a liability in the plus-minus department.
