Braun scored a goal and added a helper in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Somewhat surprisingly, Tuesday marked Braun's second multi-point effort in the last four games. The defenseman now has nine points, 59 hits, 57 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 40 contests this season. He's mostly used in defensive situations, which will continue to limit his fantasy value.

