Flyers' Justin Braun: Rare two-point effort
Braun scored a goal and added a helper in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.
Somewhat surprisingly, Tuesday marked Braun's second multi-point effort in the last four games. The defenseman now has nine points, 59 hits, 57 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 40 contests this season. He's mostly used in defensive situations, which will continue to limit his fantasy value.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.