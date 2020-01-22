Braun scored an empty-net goal with a plus-1 rating, two shots, three blocks and two hits in a 3-0 victory over the Penguins on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old tallied his first goal of the season on Dec. 31, and now he has three scores in his last five games. All the sudden, Braun is threatening to set a career high in goals (his best mark in a season is five) behind his 5.6 shooting percentage. He has three goals, 11 points, a minus-9 rating, 54 shots, 64 hits and 63 blocks in 44 games this season.