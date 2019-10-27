Flyers' Justin Braun: Records five shots
Braun posted five shots on net with a minus-1 rating, one hit and one block in a 7-4 victory against the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
The 32-year-old came in averaging just one shot on goal per game, so despite no scoring, this was definitely a big offensive outing. Braun received more playing time Saturday than he's been used to this season, but he still posted five shots without any power-play ice time. Braun has zero goals and two points with a minus-5 rating and 13 shots in nine contests this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.