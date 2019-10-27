Braun posted five shots on net with a minus-1 rating, one hit and one block in a 7-4 victory against the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

The 32-year-old came in averaging just one shot on goal per game, so despite no scoring, this was definitely a big offensive outing. Braun received more playing time Saturday than he's been used to this season, but he still posted five shots without any power-play ice time. Braun has zero goals and two points with a minus-5 rating and 13 shots in nine contests this season.