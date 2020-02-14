Flyers' Justin Braun: Records three helpers
Braun posted three assists, including one on the power play, and a plus-1 rating in a 6-2 victory over the Panthers on Thursday.
The three helpers moves Braun within one of his assist total during his final season with the Sharks in 2018-19. Braun has been racking up the assists lately, as he has five of them in the last four games. He also has a plus-6 rating during that stretch. Braun has posted three goals and 16 points with a minus-1 rating and 62 shots on net in 52 games this season.
