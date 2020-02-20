Braun will not play in Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets due to a bout with the flu, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

After starting the season with just 11 points over his first 48 games played, Braun had hit a bit of a groove with five assists in the last six contests. Unfortunately, he'll need to wait a few nights for a chance to add to those totals Saturday when the Jets stroll into the City of Brotherly Love.