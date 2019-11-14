Flyers' Justin Braun: Sporting minus-12 rating
Braun has no goals and three assists with a minus-12 rating in 17 games this season.
The lack of scoring isn't all that much of a surprise, but combining that with the poor plus-minus has made Braun unreliable in fantasy formats. His playing time is down more than three minutes per game compared to last year, and as a result, he's averaging fewer shots, blocks and hits.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.