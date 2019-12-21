Flyers' Justin Braun: Still struggling
Braun has zero points and a minus-1 rating with two PIM in the last eight games.
It's been a disappointing first season in Philadelphia for Braun, who still doesn't have a goal this season. He also has five assists with a minus-11 rating. Braun owns a minus-25 rating in 113 games since the start of 2018-19 season. The lack of scoring and poor plus-minus make it very difficult to trust Braun at the moment.
