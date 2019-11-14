Flyers' Justin Braun: Supporting minus-12 rating
Braun has zero goals and three assists with a minus-12 rating in 17 games this season.
The lack of scoring isn't all that much of a surprise but combining that with the poor plus-minus has made Braun unreliable in fantasy formats. His playing time is down more than three minutes per game compared to what it was during his final season with the Sharks in 2018-19, and as a result, he's averaging fewer shots, blocks and hits. He's on pace for his worst offensive season since 2016-17 as well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.