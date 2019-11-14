Braun has zero goals and three assists with a minus-12 rating in 17 games this season.

The lack of scoring isn't all that much of a surprise but combining that with the poor plus-minus has made Braun unreliable in fantasy formats. His playing time is down more than three minutes per game compared to what it was during his final season with the Sharks in 2018-19, and as a result, he's averaging fewer shots, blocks and hits. He's on pace for his worst offensive season since 2016-17 as well.