Braun netted a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Braun has half of his season output in his last six games. The defenseman has posted five points (two tallies, three helpers) in that span. For the year, the 32-year-old has added 60 hits, 59 blocked shots and 52 shots on goal through 42 contests.

