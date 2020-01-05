Flyers' Justin Braun: Tallies in loss
Braun netted a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Braun has half of his season output in his last six games. The defenseman has posted five points (two tallies, three helpers) in that span. For the year, the 32-year-old has added 60 hits, 59 blocked shots and 52 shots on goal through 42 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.