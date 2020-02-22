Flyers' Justin Braun: Three helpers against Jets
Braun recorded three assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.
After missing Thursday's game due to illness, the veteran blueliner returned and posted his second three-helper performance in February. Braun has only three goals and 19 points through 55 games on the season however, so while his recent production is eye-opening, he's highly unlikely to keep it up.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.