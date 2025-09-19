Dorwart will not participate in Friday's training camp session due to an undisclosed injury, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Dorwart saw action in five regular-season games last year in which he failed to generate a point. The 23-year-old center did chip in nine hits, four shots and two blocks while averaging 10:59 of ice time in those contests. Even if Dorwart does return to action during camp, he will be hard-pressed to secure a spot on the Opening Night roster and figures to start the year in the minors.