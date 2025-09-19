The Flyers announced Friday that Dorwart is considered day-to-day due to an upper-body injury.

Dorwart was absent from Friday's training camp session due to his injury, but the issue doesn't appear to be particularly serious. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up in Sunday's preseason game against the Islanders, but he seems like a long shot to make the Flyers' Opening Night roster regardless of when he's cleared to return.