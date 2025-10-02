default-cbs-image
Dorwart (upper body) was loaned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

Dorwart dealt with an upper-body injury for most of training camp, and he'll officially be sent to the minors ahead of the regular season. He'll be a candidate to be called up if the Flyers need additional depth at some point, but he'll likely spend most of the year in the minors.

