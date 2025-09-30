Dorwart (upper body) took the ice Tuesday in a non-contact sweater, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Dorwart made his NHL debut last season, logging five regular-season appearances for the Flyers in which he notched four shots, nine hits and two blocks. While the 23-year-old center could see some minutes in the NHL again this year, he will likely spend the bulk of his time with AHL Lehigh Valley.