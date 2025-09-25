Dorwart (upper body) will not be in action versus the Capitals on Thursday, but he did get onto the ice with the non-game group, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Dorwart's presence on the ice is certainly a step in the right direction and could open the door for him to feature in Saturday's matchup with Boston. Even without his injury absence, the 23-year-old center was a long shot to make the Opening Night roster, and figures to spend the bulk of the 2025-26 plying his trade in the minors with AHL Lehigh Valley.