Dorwart scored twice in AHL Lehigh Valley's 8-5 loss to Charlotte on Friday.

Dorwart snapped a five-game slump with one of his best outings this season. The 23-year-old hasn't made much of an impression yet with seven goals and five assists over 38 outings. An unsigned free agent inked to a two-year deal coming out of Michigan State University last year, Dorwart's long-term NHL prospects are murky at best if he can't find a stronger scoring touch in the AHL.