Dorwart (upper body) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Bruins, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Dorwart will miss yet another preseason game Monday, but he's been on the ice for rehab skates ahead of previous exhibition matchups, suggesting that he could be closing in on returning to game action. While it's not yet clear when he'll officially be deemed fully healthy, he'll likely head to AHL Lehigh Valley once the regular season gets underway.