Dorwart (upper body) skated with the non-game group during Thursday's morning skate, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports, indicating that he'll be held out of the Flyers' preseason game against the Islanders.

Dorwart has been dealing with an upper-body injury for the past two weeks, and he'll be unavailable for the Flyers' penultimate preseason matchup. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up Saturday against the Devils. Dorwart made five NHL appearances last year but will likely spend most of the 2025-26 campaign with AHL Lehigh Valley.