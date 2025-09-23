Dorwart (upper body) will not be in action for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Canadiens, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Dorwart played in five NHL games for the Flyers last season, tallying zero points to go with nine hits, four shots and two PIM. The 23-year-old center would have been hard-pressed to make the Opening Night roster even without suffering his upper-body injury. As such, look for Dorwart to spend the bulk of the upcoming campaign in the minors with AHL Lehigh Valley.