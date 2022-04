Yandle dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Yandle's best playmaking days are well behind him, but the 35-year-old defenseman turned back the clock in this one, assisting on a pair of goals by Noah Cates. Even after this performance, Yandle's 19 points are the fewest he's scored in a season since racking up only 12 as a rookie with the Coyotes back in 2007-08.