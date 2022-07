Connauton (leg) signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Flyers on Wednesday.

Connauton played in 39 NHL contests last year, posting three points in 26 outings with the Flyers after 13 games with the Panthers earlier in the campaign. The 32-year-old ended the year on the shelf with a leg injury. He'll likely compete for a bottom-pairing role in 2022-23.