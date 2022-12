Hayes registered two assists in Monday's 5-3 win against Colorado.

Hayes has three goals and eight points in his last six contests, bringing him up to eight markers and 27 points through 26 games this season. That's a big jump from 2021-22 when he finished with 10 goals and 31 points in 48 contests. His scoring pace might slow as the campaign progresses, but so far Hayes hasn't had any noteworthy cold streaks. The 30-year-old's only real slump was a three-game point drought from Oct. 29-Nov. 2.