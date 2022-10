Hayes delivered two assists Thursday in a 4-3 win over the Panthers.

Don't look now, but Hayes has 10 points, including nine assists, in just seven games and that has him hovering around the NHL's top-10 scoring list. Yes, you read that right. Hayes has never been this productive, so his pace will cool soon enough. But he's clearly motivated by the John Tortorella era. Enjoy the ride, but if someone comes calling for him in a trade, be sure to listen carefully.