Hayes finished with two assists and fired a game-high six shots on net in a 7-3 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Hayes' only other multi-point performance of the 2019-20 season came Oct. 26, so Sunday's outing was a rare breed. He's failed to score in six straight, despite attempting 17 shots, and owns a minus-5 rating over his past three contests.

