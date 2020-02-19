Hayes scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Hayes failed to post a point in six straight games, but he quenched the drought with the opening tally just 3:28 into the first period. The 27-year-old would need a point-per-game pace for the rest of the season to match last year's career high of 55 points, but his drop in production this year can be partly attributed to a lack of opportunities, as he's started just 45.0 percent of shifts in the offensive zone.