Hayes scored a goal on four shots and added an assist Thursday in a 5-4 double-overtime victory over the Islanders. He added four hits and two PIM in the Game 6 win.

Hayes opened the scoring midway through the first period with a wrister from the slot, his fourth goal of the playoffs. He also picked up the lone assist on Ivan Provorov's overtime winner, setting up the defenseman with a clever, no-look centering pass from behind the net. Hayes has hit the scoresheet in four of his last five games, amassing three goals and three assists in that stretch.