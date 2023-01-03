Hayes notched a pair of assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Hayes hasn't done much since he was a healthy scratch Dec. 17 versus the Rangers. He's picked up three assists over his last six games, and his last goal came Dec. 7 against the Capitals. The 30-year-old has also seen a reduced role, playing mainly on the third line, which partly explains his scoring slump. Hayes has nine tallies, 23 helpers, 100 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 37 contests, but he'll have to make a significant improvement in his overall play to regain the trust of head coach John Tortorella.