Flyers' Kevin Hayes: Delivers bit of everything
Hayes scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-3 win over Colorado on Saturday.
He notched a goal shorthanded and another on the power play. The assist came at even strength. Hayes' last multi-goal/point effort came back on Dec. 23 and he had just six points in his previous 14 games. But he's still on track for a standard Hayes season -- high 40s in points with strong penalty killing and a bit of production on the power play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.