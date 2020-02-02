Hayes scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-3 win over Colorado on Saturday.

He notched a goal shorthanded and another on the power play. The assist came at even strength. Hayes' last multi-goal/point effort came back on Dec. 23 and he had just six points in his previous 14 games. But he's still on track for a standard Hayes season -- high 40s in points with strong penalty killing and a bit of production on the power play.