Flyers' Kevin Hayes: Dishes on rookie's first career goal
Hayes logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.
Hayes snapped a six-game point drought while helping rookie Wade Allison to his first NHL goal. The former is up to 11 goals and 15 assists through 44 contests in his second year with Philadelphia.
