Hayes logged two assists and five shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Hayes was listed as the third-line right wing Saturday after playing much of the year at center. He worked with Lukas Sedlak and Joel Farabee in the contest, and it was Hayes who set up both of his linemates for goals. Over his last 12 outings, Hayes has five goals and seven assists as one of the most consistent Philadelphia forwards. He's up to 22 points (six tallies, 16 helpers), 57 shots on net and a minus-10 rating in 22 games this season.