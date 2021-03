Hayes registered two assists in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Washington.

Hayes helped set up Travis Konecny's power-play goal in the first period and Scott Laughton's tally in the third. The 28-year-old has picked up four points (two goals, two assists) over his last four games. Hayes has a shot at his second 20-goal campaign in as many years with the Flyers, having scored nine times in 24 games to go with his 11 assists.