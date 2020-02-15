Hayes has zero points with a minus-2 rating and six PIM in the last five games.

He had three goals and five points in the three games prior to this little slump, but Hayes has suddenly gone cold. This is just the second time this season he's gone five consecutive games without a point, as that last happened to Hayes in November. He has 17 goals and 32 points with a minus-12 rating and 28 PIM in 58 games this season.