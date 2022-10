Hayes was credited with a pair of assists, but the Flyers fell to the Panthers 4-3 Wednesday.

Hayes, who recorded his second multi-assist game in four outings, finally started shooting the puck Wednesday. The 30-year-old center proved unselfish, collecting at least one helper in each match this season, but the two-time 20-goal scorer registered just six shots on goal (SOG). On Wednesday, however, he generated a season-best four SOG.