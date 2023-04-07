Hayes scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.
Hayes scored Philadelphia's only goal in the losing effort, firing a sharp-angle shot past Jake Oettinger in the second period. It's Hayes' first goal since Feb. 11, ending a prolonged 23-game drought. The 30-year-old center has 18 goals and 54 points through 77 games this season.
